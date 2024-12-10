Capture Ends Manhunt for Suspected Manhattan Shooter

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, ending a massive manhunt for the shooting of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel.

At the McDonald's where he was spotted, Mangione was found with a "ghost gun" matching the New York weapon's description. Additional fake IDs were discovered, leading to gun and forgery charges.

Authorities continue to investigate his motives and potential collaborators, with Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro expecting New York charges soon. Thompson's murder has intensified discussions on health insurance frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)