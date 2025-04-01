Hotel Drama Unfolds in Pataudi: Gunshots and Arrest Follow Love Story

In a dramatic incident on Tuesday, shots rang out at a hotel in Pataudi, resulting in injuries to three men. The gunman, Raj Kumar, a former serviceman and the hotel's operator, was subsequently captured by the police.

The conflict arose from a situation involving a woman who had eloped with her lover and was staying at the hotel. Around 11:30 a.m., a large group, including the woman's relatives, demanded the couple's return. Despite the operator handing them over to the police, chaos ensued.

In an attempt to control the escalating violence, Raj Kumar fired five shots, injuring three individuals, identified as Wasim, Saurabh, and Sandeep. An FIR has been lodged, and CCTV footage is under review as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)