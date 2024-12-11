Masters' Union 2024 Cohort Shines in Tough Job Market
Masters' Union, a Gurugram-based business school, released its 2024 placement report showing an average package of ₹28.52 LPA for its MBA cohort, with salaries increasing by up to 10X post-MBA. Despite market challenges, the students secured roles in prestigious companies and demonstrated strong entrepreneurial drive.
Masters' Union, the innovative Gurugram-based business school, unveiled its 2024 placement outcomes, revealing promising statistics despite a challenging job market. The business school's latest report highlights an average salary of ₹28.52 LPA for its full-time Post Graduate Programme (PGP) cohort, as assessed by Brickwork Analytics.
This year, 148 prominent companies, including BCG, Kearney, Bain & Company, and tech powerhouses like Microsoft and Cisco, participated in the placement drive. With top packages reaching ₹61.8 LPA, it's evident that Masters' Union graduates have carved a significant niche in various industries. The cohort also secured ten international placements, bolstering the school's global footprint.
Showing an entrepreneurial inclination, 15% of the 2024 cohort embarked on launching their ventures. Masters' Union supported these budding entrepreneurs through its Venture Initiation Program, facilitating access to venture capital from evaluators like Campus Fund and 100X.VC. This environment underscores Masters' Union as a hub for future business leaders.
