Question Paper Leak Controversy at BPSC Exam

Allegations of a question paper leak have cast a shadow over the Bihar Public Service Commission's preliminary examination held on Friday. Controversy erupted at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna, where numerous candidates protested, claiming the paper was compromised even before the start of the exam.

Amid the furor, BPSC chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai reported that the examination proceeded smoothly across 911 of the 912 test centers, involving around five lakh candidates. Despite the incident in Patna, Manubhai asserted the test was predominantly conducted in a free and fair manner.

The chairman confirmed that candidates at one center in Patna forcibly took question papers and left the examination hall in protest. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify the individuals involved, and police action is being considered against those potentially participating in the alleged conspiracy.

