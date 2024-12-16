Left Menu

upGrad's Surging Growth: AI and Enterprise Skilling Lead the Way

upGrad recorded a remarkable growth in FY'24 with a gross revenue of INR 1876 Cr. Boosted by a 50% increase in learner enrollments and strong traction in AI courses, it remains a leader in skilling. The company sees continued expansion and profitability in its integrated learning model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:35 IST
upGrad's Surging Growth: AI and Enterprise Skilling Lead the Way
upGrad Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive fiscal year 2024, upGrad, Asia's prominent skilling major, posted a gross revenue of INR 1876 Cr. After Ind-AS adjustments, the total income stood at INR 1547 Cr, with merits being carried into future years with unrecognized advances of INR 507 Cr.

The company significantly reduced its EBITDA loss to INR 285 Cr, a 50% improvement from the prior year, while its negative PAT was cut in half to INR 560 Cr. Revenue growth was achieved without major hikes in operational costs, aligning with a strategic investment in technology and product development.

AI courses emerged as a major growth driver, contributing to 20% of total revenue. upGrad's enterprise clientele grew by 50%, attracting global partners, while its skilling programs facilitated over 55,000 career transitions. Co-founder Mayank Kumar emphasized their ongoing international expansion and aim for profitability in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024