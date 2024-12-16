Eliminating Contentment: A Call for Educational Reform
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged students in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate contentment for a brighter future. Addressing an event, he praised the National Education Policy for promoting curiosity, criticized the stagnant education system, and highlighted India's economic revival under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has urged students to eliminate the sense of contentment as a barrier to future success. He addressed students at a program honoring meritorious students at the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College.
Sinha praised the National Education Policy for its focus on fostering curiosity and empowering students to select subjects that align with their interests and abilities. He emphasized nurturing creativity and encouraging innovative thinking beyond traditional constraints.
The Lieutenant Governor also pointed out the historical economic achievements of India and underscored the need for educational reform to equate past glory. With India's GDP now climbing under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he called for continued efforts for India to reclaim its position as a global economic leader.
