Delhi University Delays Law Exams Amid Student Protests

Delhi University has made the decision to delay exams for its law students, following heated protests that erupted at the Campus Law Centre over the planned schedule.

A university official confirmed the news on Tuesday, noting that the new dates have not yet been set. The protest on Monday saw tensions flare as students clashed with police, accusing them of using excessive force to break up the demonstration.

Students were protesting the exam timetable, demanding more time due to unfinished syllabus and changes in faculty, among other issues. University authorities have placed the exam schedule on hold and plan to issue a new timetable after further consultation with relevant parties.

