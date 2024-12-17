Left Menu

Delhi University Delays Law Exams Amid Student Protests

Delhi University has postponed law exams originally planned for December 26 following protests at the Campus Law Centre over the exam schedule. Students clashed with police, who allegedly used force. The university plans to consult stakeholders before releasing a new exam schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:46 IST
Delhi University Delays Law Exams Amid Student Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University has made the decision to delay exams for its law students, following heated protests that erupted at the Campus Law Centre over the planned schedule.

A university official confirmed the news on Tuesday, noting that the new dates have not yet been set. The protest on Monday saw tensions flare as students clashed with police, accusing them of using excessive force to break up the demonstration.

Students were protesting the exam timetable, demanding more time due to unfinished syllabus and changes in faculty, among other issues. University authorities have placed the exam schedule on hold and plan to issue a new timetable after further consultation with relevant parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024