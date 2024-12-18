Left Menu

Unveiling the Admission Racket: Clerks Arrested in Mumbai Scandal

Mumbai police have arrested three clerks from K J Somaiya College for running a cash-for-admission racket at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. The accused forged documents to admit ineligible students, deceiving educational institutions. Investigations are ongoing, with legal action initiated under relevant laws.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai police have apprehended three individuals, including two clerks from K J Somaiya College, for allegedly orchestrating a cash-for-admission scam across colleges affiliated with Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

The scam involved the creation of forged marksheets and leaving certificates to secure admissions for students who did not meet the eligibility criteria. This malpractice was reportedly carried out across three prominent colleges in Vidyavihar.

A case has been registered against five individuals, involving two university staff members who facilitated admissions for approximately 50 students into Class 11 for the 2024-25 academic year using counterfeit documents. Investigations continue as the clerks and their accomplices face legal repercussions.

