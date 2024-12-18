Tragedy in Madison: Unraveling the Motive Behind a Rare School Shooting by a Female Student

In an unsettling incident in Madison, Wisconsin, a 15-year-old girl, Natalie Rupnow, took the lives of a fellow student and a teacher at her private Christian school before turning the gun on herself. Local police are actively investigating what could have driven Rupnow to commit such a tragic act.

Rupnow's case is notably unusual, as only about 3% of mass shootings in the U.S. are committed by females, according to research. Investigators are scouring her cell phone, computer, and online activities, and are working to validate a potential manifesto she may have left behind.

This incident, occurring amid rising school shootings in the nation, reignites discussions on gun control. Dane County authorities are urging more stringent laws, including 'Red Flag' statutes and safer gun storage policies, to prevent further violence, underscoring gun violence as the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)