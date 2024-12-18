Left Menu

Karnataka's Chancellor Shift: CM Takes Helm at Rural University

The Karnataka Legislative Council narrowly passed a bill to replace the state Governor as Chancellor of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University with the Chief Minister. Amid criticism, the government claims the move aims to improve university efficiency and coordination with the state.

The Karnataka Legislative Council has passed a controversial bill to replace the state Governor with the Chief Minister as Chancellor of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University. This decision was secured by a single vote, reflecting significant division among council members.

The bill, which had already passed in the Assembly, seeks to amend the 2016 Act, allowing for the Chief Minister's appointment as the Chancellor and for the selection of the vice-chancellor by the Chancellor from a panel of three recommended by a search committee. The proposed changes have faced intense scrutiny and opposition from the BJP-JD(S) legislators, who argue that the shift politicizes education and questions the practical involvement of a politically and administratively busy Chief Minister.

Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza defended the bill, emphasizing the potential for the Chief Minister to better organize funding for the university. Meanwhile, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge clarified that the bill was not politically motivated but intended to enhance university operations and youth education quality. However, opponents remain skeptical, citing similar exclusions of Governors from Chancellorships in states like Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.

