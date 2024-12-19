Left Menu

Elite Colleges Under Scrutiny for Favoring Wealthy Applicants

A class-action lawsuit reveals that some elite US universities gave special admissions consideration to affluent applicants. The suit, which involves 17 colleges, exposes the preferential treatment of children from wealthy families who could potentially make significant donations, questioning the fairness of these practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2024 03:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 03:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A class-action lawsuit has cast a spotlight on the admissions practices of elite US universities, revealing that children of the wealthy and influential receive preferential consideration.

According to new court filings in the 2022 price-fixing lawsuit, some universities, including Georgetown, leveraged their connections with affluent families to admit students who might otherwise not qualify based on merit.

The legal battle, involving claims against 17 prestigious US schools, has prompted settlements totaling USD 284 million, with ten institutions reaching agreements to compensate potentially shortchanged students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

