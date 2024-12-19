Tragedy in Boisar: Student's Final Message Sparks Investigation

In a tragic incident in Boisar, Maharashtra, a Class X student from an English medium school reportedly took his own life, according to local police officials.

The student was found hanged at his residence on Wednesday. The boy's parents have alleged that bullying and harassment by teachers and peers drove him to this extreme step.

Family members have disclosed that the boy sent a distress message to his mother, citing the harassment, shortly before his death. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are exploring all avenues in the investigation, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)