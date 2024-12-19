Tragedy in Boisar: Student's Final Message Sparks Investigation
A Class X student from an English medium school in Boisar, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide, reportedly due to harassment by teachers and peers. The boy had sent a message to his mother referencing the harassment before taking his life. Police are investigating all possible angles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Boisar, Maharashtra, a Class X student from an English medium school reportedly took his own life, according to local police officials.
The student was found hanged at his residence on Wednesday. The boy's parents have alleged that bullying and harassment by teachers and peers drove him to this extreme step.
Family members have disclosed that the boy sent a distress message to his mother, citing the harassment, shortly before his death. Authorities have registered an accidental death case and are exploring all avenues in the investigation, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- Boisar
- harassment
- suicide
- Maharashtra
- parents
- school
- police
- investigation
- depression
Advertisement