Empowering Assam's Future: Education and Development Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring poverty isn't a barrier to education. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to offering opportunities for all students, regardless of their financial status, during the '12 Days of Development' awards ceremony in Nagaon.

The Chief Minister detailed various government schemes aimed at empowering students to become responsible citizens. Highlighting the provision of approximately 150,000 government jobs over three years, Sarma emphasized the importance of opening opportunities for underprivileged children based on merit.

Sarma announced Assam's ambitious development plans, focusing on industries such as semiconductors and extensive infrastructure projects, including bridges over the Brahmaputra. He encouraged youth participation in cultural and sporting activities, stressing the importance of a broad education that includes technological proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)