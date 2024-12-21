Karnataka Court Advocates for Transgender Inclusion in NLSIU

The Karnataka High Court has ruled in favor of enhancing transgender representation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) by implementing a 0.5% interim admission and fee waiver quota.

Presiding over the case, Justice Ravi V Hosmani instructed NLSIU to seek financial support from both the Centre and state government to facilitate this move.

This judicial direction followed a petition by Mugil Anbu Vasantha and is aligned with the state's precedent of offering employment reservations for the transgender community.

