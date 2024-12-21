Innovation University: Bridging Academia and Industry in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has inked a deal with the EdTech company PhysicsWallah to establish a University of Innovation (UoI) with an investment potentially reaching Rs 1,000 crore.

Designed to be the state's first institute of eminence, the UoI aims to equip Andhra Pradesh's youth with knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's vision for the state's educational future.

PhysicsWallah's founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey, stated that the Rs 1,000 crore investment, backed by GSV Ventures - US and other investors, intends to marry academic rigor with industry relevance. Collaborations with industry giants like Amazon Web Services India aim to keep the curriculum in sync with the latest market needs.

