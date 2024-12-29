Left Menu

MKCG Medical College Terminates Doctors Over Assault Allegations

Four doctors from MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, including an assistant professor, were terminated and a postgraduate resident was barred from the hostel due to allegations of assaulting a student. The decision followed a college council meeting and an FIR was registered by the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 29-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 21:27 IST
MKCG Medical College Terminates Doctors Over Assault Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the authorities of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur made the decision on Sunday to terminate four doctors' services. This includes an assistant professor and three senior residents. A second-year postgraduate resident has also been barred from the hostel for six months, following allegations that they assaulted a fellow student last week.

The terminated individuals are Purushottam Swain, an assistant professor in orthopedics; Aryan Kumar Mohanty and Chinmay Pradhan, both senior residents in pediatric care; and Yashwant Veera, a postgraduate senior resident in general surgery. Meanwhile, Priyajeet Sahoo, a second-year postgraduate orthopedic resident, has been debarred from the hostel, informed Suchitra Dash, the dean and principal.

The actions come after a decisive move by the college council on December 23 and were in line with directions from the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET). Police have taken cognizance of the incident, registering a case after the postgraduate student lodged an FIR at Baidyanathpur police station over the alleged attack on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024