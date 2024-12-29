MKCG Medical College Terminates Doctors Over Assault Allegations

In a significant development, the authorities of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur made the decision on Sunday to terminate four doctors' services. This includes an assistant professor and three senior residents. A second-year postgraduate resident has also been barred from the hostel for six months, following allegations that they assaulted a fellow student last week.

The terminated individuals are Purushottam Swain, an assistant professor in orthopedics; Aryan Kumar Mohanty and Chinmay Pradhan, both senior residents in pediatric care; and Yashwant Veera, a postgraduate senior resident in general surgery. Meanwhile, Priyajeet Sahoo, a second-year postgraduate orthopedic resident, has been debarred from the hostel, informed Suchitra Dash, the dean and principal.

The actions come after a decisive move by the college council on December 23 and were in line with directions from the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET). Police have taken cognizance of the incident, registering a case after the postgraduate student lodged an FIR at Baidyanathpur police station over the alleged attack on December 20.

