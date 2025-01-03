Uncertainty Prevails for West Bengal's School Job Aspirants Amid Legal Turmoil

Hundreds of job seekers gathered near the West Bengal's education headquarters on Friday, demanding immediate appointments. Despite clearing the 2016 State Level Selection Test, they have been left waiting due to prolonged legal battles.

The Calcutta High Court nullified 25,753 appointments last year, triggering unrest among the qualified candidates. Their situation became a larger issue when the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal.

The protesters, halted near Bikash Bhavan, were allowed to send representatives inside for talks. Meanwhile, another group disrupted traffic in Kolkata's Esplanade area, signaling the growing dissatisfaction over the unresolved employment issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)