Uncertainty Prevails for West Bengal's School Job Aspirants Amid Legal Turmoil
Hundreds of job seekers protested in front of Bikash Bhavan, urging swift appointments due to their ongoing wait since passing the 2016 SLST exam. Despite over 23 lakh candidates competing for 25,000 vacancies, legal issues have hindered appointments, stranding qualified candidates in uncertainty.
- Country:
- India
Hundreds of job seekers gathered near the West Bengal's education headquarters on Friday, demanding immediate appointments. Despite clearing the 2016 State Level Selection Test, they have been left waiting due to prolonged legal battles.
The Calcutta High Court nullified 25,753 appointments last year, triggering unrest among the qualified candidates. Their situation became a larger issue when the Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal.
The protesters, halted near Bikash Bhavan, were allowed to send representatives inside for talks. Meanwhile, another group disrupted traffic in Kolkata's Esplanade area, signaling the growing dissatisfaction over the unresolved employment issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
