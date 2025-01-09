Nagaland Minister Inspires Youth at 75th SASU Anniversary

Nagaland's Higher Education and Tourism Minister, Temjen Imna Along, called on students to continuously enhance their skills and adapt to changes, emphasizing that education is crucial for societal progress. His remarks came during the Southern Angami Students' Union's 75th-anniversary celebration at Viswema Village.

Addressing the gathering, he encouraged the youth to not only aim for academic excellence but also focus on practical skills development. The minister highlighted the need for increased professional and vocational education, acknowledging the Southern Angami community's efforts in establishing educational institutions supporting regional students.

He inspired the community to build economic ties with broader society sectors and support top students through scholarships. Attendees, including SASU president Letso Mekro, pledged to preserve local natural resources for future generations, underscoring the event's focus on resilience and education's transformative power.

