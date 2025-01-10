Saint Louis University Strengthens Global Education Ties in India

Saint Louis University (SLU), recognized for its Catholic and Jesuit educational traditions, is intensifying its global outreach efforts with a significant leadership delegation to India. During their visit, SLU officials engaged with key members of the U.S. Commercial Service (USCS) at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai.

This meeting marked an important chapter in the ongoing collaboration between SLU and the USCS, a vital arm of the U.S. Department of Commerce focused on building international partnerships. Discussions centered on supporting India's educational ambitions and benefiting both American and international students by fostering global perspectives.

SLU President, Dr. Fred P. Pestello, expressed appreciation for the partnership with the USCS, highlighting increased international student enrollment and initiatives like the Mumbai 1+1 program as successful examples of their collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)