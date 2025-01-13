Left Menu

Bihar Exam Crisis: Governor Steps In Amid Protests

Prashant Kishor claims Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan assured steps to resolve the BPSC exam issue. A delegation will meet the governor to address exam irregularities and protests. Kishor, recently hospitalized, vows to continue his fast for the exam's cancellation despite a fresh test being scheduled.

In a recent development, Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj party, announced that Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan vowed to address the ongoing BPSC examination controversy.

Speaking at a press conference, Kishor stated an 11-member delegation of BPSC aspirants would visit the Raj Bhavan to discuss the issue further with the governor. The examination conducted on December 13 has been tainted by allegations of a question paper leak, prompting protests from candidates and a subsequent order for a fresh examination for over 12,000 candidates.

Kishor, who was recently discharged from a hospital after a hunger strike, expressed his determination to continue his fast until the exam is officially canceled. Protests have persisted in Patna, with candidates demanding a re-examination to ensure fairness for all five lakh aspirants from 900 centers statewide.

