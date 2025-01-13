Left Menu

Empowering Future Innovators: Girls Dive into STEM at IIT Delhi

Eighty school girls engaged in a STEM Mentorship Program at IIT Delhi, exploring technology and AI. Through Sci-Tech Spins lectures, they were inspired by a former NASA engineer. The program, aiming for increased female representation in STEM, featured hands-on workshops and discussions on AI and leadership.

Empowering Future Innovators: Girls Dive into STEM at IIT Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty girls from classes 9 and 11 recently participated in the STEM Mentorship Program at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where they explored technology and artificial intelligence. According to IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee, the program is part of a larger initiative to enhance female representation in STEM fields.

The mentorship featured the monthly Sci-Tech Spins lecture series and a notable session by the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, a former NASA aerospace engineer. This session, in particular, ignited an interest in space science and technology among the participants, encouraging them to reach for greater achievements.

The winter phase of the program included lectures from IIT Delhi alumnae and faculty on topics like women's leadership in STEM, the role of AI in neuroscience, and algorithm design. Additionally, a DIY workshop offered students practical, hands-on experience to foster creativity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

