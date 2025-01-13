Empowering Future Innovators: Girls Dive into STEM at IIT Delhi

Eighty girls from classes 9 and 11 recently participated in the STEM Mentorship Program at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where they explored technology and artificial intelligence. According to IIT-Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee, the program is part of a larger initiative to enhance female representation in STEM fields.

The mentorship featured the monthly Sci-Tech Spins lecture series and a notable session by the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, a former NASA aerospace engineer. This session, in particular, ignited an interest in space science and technology among the participants, encouraging them to reach for greater achievements.

The winter phase of the program included lectures from IIT Delhi alumnae and faculty on topics like women's leadership in STEM, the role of AI in neuroscience, and algorithm design. Additionally, a DIY workshop offered students practical, hands-on experience to foster creativity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)