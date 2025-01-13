UGC Draft Sparks Political Clash: Pradhan vs. Congress

In a heated political exchange, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of disseminating falsehoods concerning the University Grants Commission's (UGC) proposed recruitment regulations.

The UGC's draft regulations introduce significant changes in appointing assistant professors and vice-chancellors, stirring allegations from Congress of an undermining of federalism. These reforms aim to extend eligibility for vice-chancellor roles to industry experts and public sector professionals.

While Congress claims these rules centralize power and undermine state authority, Tamil Nadu plans a legal counter, echoing concerns of Kerala. Meanwhile, Pradhan defends the regulations as longstanding practices, accusing Congress of avoiding progress in education reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)