UGC Draft Sparks Political Clash: Pradhan vs. Congress
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes Congress for allegedly spreading lies about the UGC's new draft regulations. The reforms, proposing control shifts in university appointments and eligibility extensions, have drawn opposition from Congress and triggered concerns over federalism and state rights.
In a heated political exchange, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing them of disseminating falsehoods concerning the University Grants Commission's (UGC) proposed recruitment regulations.
The UGC's draft regulations introduce significant changes in appointing assistant professors and vice-chancellors, stirring allegations from Congress of an undermining of federalism. These reforms aim to extend eligibility for vice-chancellor roles to industry experts and public sector professionals.
While Congress claims these rules centralize power and undermine state authority, Tamil Nadu plans a legal counter, echoing concerns of Kerala. Meanwhile, Pradhan defends the regulations as longstanding practices, accusing Congress of avoiding progress in education reform.
