Tata Group and IISc Unite to Transform Healthcare Education

The Tata Group has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to set up the Tata IISc Medical School in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to create a cadre of physician-scientists with a focus on cutting-edge research and global collaboration while addressing India's healthcare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:51 IST
The Tata Group has announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to establish the Tata IISc Medical School on the IISc Bengaluru campus. This ambitious project is backed by a Rs 500 crore donation from the Tata Group, as affirmed in a memorandum of understanding signed on January 14.

During the announcement, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, highlighted the significance of this initiative as an opportunity to transform healthcare in India through technological advancements. He emphasized that the institute would focus on cutting-edge research and global collaboration to train highly qualified physician-scientists.

Professor G Rangarajan, Director of IISc, reiterated the century-old legacy of the Tatas and IISc in contributing to excellence in science and engineering. He stressed the institute's commitment to pioneering affordable healthcare solutions, in line with the vision of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

