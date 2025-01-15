Safety Concerns Raised After IIT Madras Scholar Faces Harassment
An IIT Madras research scholar was allegedly harassed by a worker outside the campus. Male students with her and the public detained the accused, a bakery worker with no IIT ties, and handed him over to police. The institute has implemented security measures for student safety.
An IIT Madras research scholar faced alleged harassment by a worker while at a tea shop near the campus on January 14.
The male students accompanying the scholar, along with local bystanders, detained the individual until police arrived. The suspect works at a nearby bakery and is not affiliated with the institute.
In response, IIT Madras reassured the community by emphasizing ongoing security measures, such as installed CCTV cameras, to protect students. Additionally, they have extended support to the affected scholar and continue advising students on safety protocols when off-campus.
