Left Menu

India Shines in QS World Future Skills Index

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's commendable ranking in the QS World Future Skills Index, which places India second in readiness for future job skills. Released by Quacquarelli Symonds, the index highlights India's strategic emphasis on skill development and technology, positioning it as a leader in innovation and workforce readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:07 IST
India Shines in QS World Future Skills Index
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

India has secured the second spot in the new QS World Future Skills Index, showing its strength in preparing the workforce for future job demands.

Celebrating this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's decade-long efforts to equip the youth with essential skills, emphasizing self-reliance and wealth creation.

The index by Quacquarelli Symonds evaluated countries based on their ability to adapt to global job market needs, focusing on skills fit, academic readiness, the future of work, and economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025