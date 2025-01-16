India Shines in QS World Future Skills Index
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's commendable ranking in the QS World Future Skills Index, which places India second in readiness for future job skills. Released by Quacquarelli Symonds, the index highlights India's strategic emphasis on skill development and technology, positioning it as a leader in innovation and workforce readiness.
India has secured the second spot in the new QS World Future Skills Index, showing its strength in preparing the workforce for future job demands.
Celebrating this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's decade-long efforts to equip the youth with essential skills, emphasizing self-reliance and wealth creation.
The index by Quacquarelli Symonds evaluated countries based on their ability to adapt to global job market needs, focusing on skills fit, academic readiness, the future of work, and economic transformation.
