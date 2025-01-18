Left Menu

Silent Stand Against Corruption: Belgrade's University Protests

In Belgrade, tens of thousands protested silently against the government, attributing a deadly railway station roof collapse to official negligence. The protest, led by twin brothers Lazar and Luka Stojakovic, calls for accountability from corrupt authorities. Students of Serbian universities continue actions demanding justice for the victims.

Updated: 18-01-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 01:46 IST
Silent Stand Against Corruption: Belgrade's University Protests
  • Serbia

In a powerful display of dissent, tens of thousands of anti-government protesters in Belgrade assembled on Friday. They stood in silence for 15 minutes outside the state television RTS building, honoring the victims of a railway station roof collapse—a tragedy they attribute to negligence by Serbian authorities.

The protest, orchestrated by students from Belgrade's state university, centers around demands for accountability. Twin brothers Lazar and Luka Stojakovic, key figures in the protests, have been publicly accused by a pro-government daily of being agents for Croatia's secret service, but they persist in their calls for justice despite such allegations.

With corruption seen as the root of the collapse that claimed 15 lives, protesters are targeting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and President Aleksandar Vucic. Though the party denies these claims, students continue to blockade universities, seeking transparency and prosecution of those responsible for the disaster.

