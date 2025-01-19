Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed relief at the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. He emphasized the importance of using the release of hostages for peaceful development and envisioning a future where a Palestinian state coexists peacefully with Israel.

Berlin | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday hailed the implementation of a breakthrough Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing it marked an important step toward stabilization in the volatile region. Speaking at a townhall meeting in Schwalbach, Scholz underscored the significance of the remaining hostages being freed.

Scholz stated that the ongoing release of hostages by Hamas should be leveraged for the development of peaceful relations, envisioning a scenario where a Palestinian state exists harmoniously alongside Israel. His remarks reflected hopes for a long-term resolution to the persistent conflict.

The ceasefire deal and subsequent actions could form pivotal moments toward lasting peace in the Middle East, according to the Chancellor, who remains optimistic that such developments could pave the way for diplomatic and peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

