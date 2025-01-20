Thrilling Clashes Heat Up at Australian Open Quarter-Finals

The ninth day of the Australian Open showcased a riveting series of matches under the clear Melbourne skies, as the tournament's fourth-round action commenced. Players braced for temperatures climbing to 26 degrees Celsius, ensuring a hotly-contested day on Rod Laver Arena.

Among the highlights, Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the quarter-finals with a resounding victory over Lehecka. Meanwhile, Alcaraz advanced following Draper's retirement, opening a path for further challenges ahead.

Adding drama to the event, a potential TikTok shutdown cast a shadow over young star Coco Gauff's hopes, but she remains focused on her game as resurgent Badosa eyes a rematch in their upcoming quarter-final clash.

