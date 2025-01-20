Left Menu

Thrilling Clashes Heat Up at Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Day nine of the Australian Open featured exciting fourth-round matches, with temperatures reaching 26 degrees Celsius. Top players like Djokovic and Alcaraz advanced to the quarter-finals, while Badosa aims for revenge against Gauff. Other notable matches included Sinner versus Rune and Swiatek ending Lys' dream run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 06:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 06:15 IST
Thrilling Clashes Heat Up at Australian Open Quarter-Finals
  • Country:
  • Australia

The ninth day of the Australian Open showcased a riveting series of matches under the clear Melbourne skies, as the tournament's fourth-round action commenced. Players braced for temperatures climbing to 26 degrees Celsius, ensuring a hotly-contested day on Rod Laver Arena.

Among the highlights, Novak Djokovic secured his spot in the quarter-finals with a resounding victory over Lehecka. Meanwhile, Alcaraz advanced following Draper's retirement, opening a path for further challenges ahead.

Adding drama to the event, a potential TikTok shutdown cast a shadow over young star Coco Gauff's hopes, but she remains focused on her game as resurgent Badosa eyes a rematch in their upcoming quarter-final clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025