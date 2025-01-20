Maharashtra Board Retracts Caste Category from Exam Tickets
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has removed the 'caste category' section from class 10 and 12 hall tickets following backlash. After criticism from various groups, the Board issued a circular rescinding the decision, with new tickets available from January 23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:37 IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to remove the 'caste category' section from hall tickets for class 10 and 12, following widespread criticism.
The introduction of this section had sparked outrage from students, educational experts, and other stakeholders, leading the Board to reconsider its stance.
The MSBSHSE clarified that the section was originally intended to ensure accurate record-keeping in schools' general registers. Revised hall tickets will be issued starting January 23, available on official websites.

