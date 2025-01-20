Maharashtra Board Retracts Caste Category from Exam Tickets

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to remove the 'caste category' section from hall tickets for class 10 and 12, following widespread criticism.

The introduction of this section had sparked outrage from students, educational experts, and other stakeholders, leading the Board to reconsider its stance.

The MSBSHSE clarified that the section was originally intended to ensure accurate record-keeping in schools' general registers. Revised hall tickets will be issued starting January 23, available on official websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)