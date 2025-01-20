Left Menu

Maharashtra Board Retracts Caste Category from Exam Tickets

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has removed the 'caste category' section from class 10 and 12 hall tickets following backlash. After criticism from various groups, the Board issued a circular rescinding the decision, with new tickets available from January 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 16:37 IST
Maharashtra Board Retracts Caste Category from Exam Tickets
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has decided to remove the 'caste category' section from hall tickets for class 10 and 12, following widespread criticism.

The introduction of this section had sparked outrage from students, educational experts, and other stakeholders, leading the Board to reconsider its stance.

The MSBSHSE clarified that the section was originally intended to ensure accurate record-keeping in schools' general registers. Revised hall tickets will be issued starting January 23, available on official websites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025