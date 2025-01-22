Left Menu

Tragedy in the Bolu Mountains: Ski Resort Fire Claims 76 Lives

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Bolu mountains claimed 76 lives, including many children. As Turkey mourns, criticism mounts over potential safety lapses at the ski resort. Authorities detained nine people as investigations continue, amid national mourning declared by President Erdogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:30 IST
Tragedy in the Bolu Mountains: Ski Resort Fire Claims 76 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Bolu mountains, resulting in the tragic loss of 76 lives. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, has left the nation in shock and mourning.

President Tayyip Erdogan attended multiple funerals on Wednesday, including one for eight victims in Bolu, expressing condolences and prayers for patience. The fire, which erupted on the restaurant floor of the 12-storey hotel, forced guests to flee by jumping from windows as flames rapidly spread.

The tragic event has sparked growing criticism over the hotel's safety measures, particularly the absence of fire alarms. An investigation is underway, with nine individuals detained, while the community grapples with the aftermath of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

