Student-Principal Standoff in Kerala Sparks Probe
A Plus One student issued a death threat to a principal after a phone confiscation at a Kerala school, prompting a state investigation. The incident, captured in a viral video, triggered calls for better emotional support for students. Authorities emphasize inclusivity and reject punitive measures.
- Country:
- India
In Kerala, a Plus One student's alleged death threat against a higher secondary school principal has prompted an official investigation. The incident, tied to the confiscation of a mobile phone and captured in a viral video, has highlighted broader concerns on student well-being.
The state government, led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, has tasked the Director of General Education with an in-depth probe into the situation. The minister, emphasizing inclusivity, condemned the circulation of the video and underscored the state's steadfast no-phone policy in classrooms.
Sivankutty stressed the importance of addressing emotional issues faced by students, rejecting exclusionary policies. He advocated for societal efforts to understand pressures on youth and encouraged strengthening support systems like mentoring initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
