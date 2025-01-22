Left Menu

Student-Principal Standoff in Kerala Sparks Probe

A Plus One student issued a death threat to a principal after a phone confiscation at a Kerala school, prompting a state investigation. The incident, captured in a viral video, triggered calls for better emotional support for students. Authorities emphasize inclusivity and reject punitive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:05 IST
Student-Principal Standoff in Kerala Sparks Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kerala, a Plus One student's alleged death threat against a higher secondary school principal has prompted an official investigation. The incident, tied to the confiscation of a mobile phone and captured in a viral video, has highlighted broader concerns on student well-being.

The state government, led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, has tasked the Director of General Education with an in-depth probe into the situation. The minister, emphasizing inclusivity, condemned the circulation of the video and underscored the state's steadfast no-phone policy in classrooms.

Sivankutty stressed the importance of addressing emotional issues faced by students, rejecting exclusionary policies. He advocated for societal efforts to understand pressures on youth and encouraged strengthening support systems like mentoring initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025