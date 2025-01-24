Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Vadodara Schools Turns Out to Be a Hoax

Three schools in Vadodara city declared a holiday after receiving a bomb threat email, later identified as a hoax. Extensive searches across the schools yielded no suspicious findings. The police and cyber crime units are investigating the email's origin to identify the sender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:16 IST
Bomb Scare at Vadodara Schools Turns Out to Be a Hoax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, three schools in Vadodara, Gujarat, temporarily closed their doors on Friday due to a bomb threat received via email. The alarming message triggered an immediate response from authorities.

Police, accompanied by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squad, and cyber crime branch, conducted thorough searches across the school premises. The threat, sent from an unidentified email account, claimed a bomb was planted in the school drainage system.

Officials reassured the public after confirming that the threat was baseless. The investigation to trace the email's origin continues, as the cyber cell analyzes the sender's IP address. Parents were assured of the schools' proactive measures and all activities were set to resume normally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025