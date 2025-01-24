Bomb Scare at Vadodara Schools Turns Out to Be a Hoax

In a startling turn of events, three schools in Vadodara, Gujarat, temporarily closed their doors on Friday due to a bomb threat received via email. The alarming message triggered an immediate response from authorities.

Police, accompanied by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squad, and cyber crime branch, conducted thorough searches across the school premises. The threat, sent from an unidentified email account, claimed a bomb was planted in the school drainage system.

Officials reassured the public after confirming that the threat was baseless. The investigation to trace the email's origin continues, as the cyber cell analyzes the sender's IP address. Parents were assured of the schools' proactive measures and all activities were set to resume normally.

(With inputs from agencies.)