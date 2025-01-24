Left Menu

Knowledge and Morality: A Path to Developed India

Governor Haribhau Bagde urged students to blend knowledge with morality and focus on public welfare during the 17th convocation at Vardhman Mahavir Open University. He emphasized the importance of intellectual development, inspired by ancient traditions, to support India's progress and highlighted the new education policy's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the 17th convocation of Vardhman Mahavir Open University, Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde addressed students about the importance of applying their knowledge ethically. He advised them to remain committed to public welfare and enhance intellectual capabilities in line with India's development goals.

Bagde highlighted the significance of ancient knowledge traditions as a guiding light for students. He stressed that acquiring a degree is only a step and emphasized the need for skill enhancement and moral responsibility in education. The new education policy, according to him, will guide students beyond traditional learning.

The convocation also saw inputs from esteemed academics like Professor Karamjit Singh and Professor Kailash Sodani. Both urged students to utilize their knowledge in societal development and entrepreneurship, underscoring the value of hard work and time management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

