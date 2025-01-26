Left Menu

School Controversy: Student Denied Sanitary Pad Sparks Outrage

A Class 11 student at an all-girls school was reportedly punished for requesting a sanitary pad during her exam, leading to public uproar. The student's father has filed complaints with multiple authorities, prompting an official investigation into the school's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:35 IST
  • India

A Class 11 student at an all-girls school faced disciplinary action after she requested a sanitary pad during her exam, igniting public outrage. Officials confirmed the incident occurred on Saturday, when the student, who began menstruating, sought help from the principal but was allegedly ignored and mistreated.

The student's father lodged complaints with several authorities, including the District Magistrate and the State Women's Commission. According to the father, his daughter was forced to stand outside the classroom for nearly an hour as a consequence of her request.

District Inspector of Schools Devki Nandan announced that an official inquiry is underway, assuring that appropriate action will be taken following the investigation's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

