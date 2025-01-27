IIT Delhi Launches Advanced Product Management Programme
IIT Delhi announces its third batch of the Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management, designed to meet the growing demand for skilled product managers. This six-month online course provides essential knowledge and tools for managing physical and digital products, addressing the global talent shortage in the field.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced its third batch of the Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management, reflecting the increasing demand for skilled professionals in this field.
This six-month online course aims to bridge the gap in the global product management market, projected to grow from USD 28.27 billion in 2023 to USD 49.3 billion by 2031. With a comprehensive curriculum, the programme equips learners with the necessary skills to thrive in product management roles.
Featuring 12 industry-relevant modules and hands-on experience with tools like Miro and Jira, the course is ideal for graduates, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking career pivots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Technological Innovations Shine at CES 2025
Europe's Productivity Crisis: A Call for Innovation, Investment, and Policy Action
JVC Re-Enters Indian Market with Smart QLED TVs: A New Era of Innovation
GSK's Major Biotech Acquisition Highlights Tumour Treatment Innovations
Brillio: Pioneering Healthcare Payer Innovation