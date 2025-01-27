IIT Delhi Launches Advanced Product Management Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced its third batch of the Executive Programme for Advanced Product Management, reflecting the increasing demand for skilled professionals in this field.

This six-month online course aims to bridge the gap in the global product management market, projected to grow from USD 28.27 billion in 2023 to USD 49.3 billion by 2031. With a comprehensive curriculum, the programme equips learners with the necessary skills to thrive in product management roles.

Featuring 12 industry-relevant modules and hands-on experience with tools like Miro and Jira, the course is ideal for graduates, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking career pivots.

(With inputs from agencies.)