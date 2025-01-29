Minister Calls for Burqa Ban During Maharashtra Board Exams
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has urged a ban on wearing burqas during the state's Std 10th and 12th exams, citing security and malpractice concerns. He suggests deploying female police for checks. The school education ministry has yet to respond to this demand.
Maharashtra's BJP minister, Nitesh Rane, has advocated for a ban on burqas during the upcoming Std 10th and 12th board exams, raising concerns over potential malpractices and security issues associated with the garment.
In communication with School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and preventing any form of cheating during these crucial exams. He proposed the appointment of female police officers or staff to ensure compliance and maintain the integrity of the examination process.
Despite his appeal, officials noted that the school education ministry has not yet addressed Rane's proposal. As the exams approach, with Class 10 exams starting on February 21 and Class 12 exams on February 11, the issue remains unresolved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
