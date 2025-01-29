Jharkhand Honors Excellence: Higher Education Awards Announced

The Jharkhand government has taken a significant step in recognizing excellence within its educational sector. Awards were announced on Wednesday for teachers, students, administrators, and institutions contributing commendably to higher education.

The decision was sanctioned in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marking an appreciation for academic excellence. The awards, spanning nine categories, aim to highlight and reward outstanding achievements in various educational fields.

The prestigious 'Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna' is one of the notable awards introduced, intended for students excelling in Economics, Social Sciences, Applied Sciences, Basic Sciences, and both tribal and non-tribal languages. Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, fostering a competitive and high-achieving academic environment.

