Jharkhand Honors Excellence: Higher Education Awards Announced
The Jharkhand government has introduced awards to recognize remarkable contributions in higher education by teachers, students, administrators, and institutions. Chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state cabinet approved nine award categories, including the 'Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna' with cash prizes for outstanding work across multiple disciplines.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government has taken a significant step in recognizing excellence within its educational sector. Awards were announced on Wednesday for teachers, students, administrators, and institutions contributing commendably to higher education.
The decision was sanctioned in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marking an appreciation for academic excellence. The awards, spanning nine categories, aim to highlight and reward outstanding achievements in various educational fields.
The prestigious 'Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna' is one of the notable awards introduced, intended for students excelling in Economics, Social Sciences, Applied Sciences, Basic Sciences, and both tribal and non-tribal languages. Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, fostering a competitive and high-achieving academic environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Teachers Protest Mass Terminations: A Fight for Justice
IIT-Kharagpur Strengthens Support for Students After Tragic Incident
Florida's Controversial Bill Targets Undocumented Students
AI as your language coach: How ChatGPT optimizes communication learning for students
Kejriwal Proposes 50% Metro Fare Concession For Students