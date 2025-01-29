Left Menu

Jharkhand Honors Excellence: Higher Education Awards Announced

The Jharkhand government has introduced awards to recognize remarkable contributions in higher education by teachers, students, administrators, and institutions. Chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the state cabinet approved nine award categories, including the 'Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna' with cash prizes for outstanding work across multiple disciplines.

Ranchi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:01 IST
Jharkhand Honors Excellence: Higher Education Awards Announced
The Jharkhand government has taken a significant step in recognizing excellence within its educational sector. Awards were announced on Wednesday for teachers, students, administrators, and institutions contributing commendably to higher education.

The decision was sanctioned in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, marking an appreciation for academic excellence. The awards, spanning nine categories, aim to highlight and reward outstanding achievements in various educational fields.

The prestigious 'Jharkhand Rajya Sodh Ratna' is one of the notable awards introduced, intended for students excelling in Economics, Social Sciences, Applied Sciences, Basic Sciences, and both tribal and non-tribal languages. Winners will receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, fostering a competitive and high-achieving academic environment.

