Mystery Skull Sparks Investigation at Medical College

A probe has commenced in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, after a video showed dogs playing with a skull near a medical college. Authorities are investigating whether it is a human skull and its origin, as it could belong to students or have been sourced from a nearby lake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:31 IST
A probe has been initiated in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following a video showing two dogs engaging with a skull near a government-run medical college hostel, according to police sources on Thursday.

The origin of the skull remains uncertain, with college dean Dr. Navneet Saxena revealing that it is unclear if it is human. He speculated it might be something the dogs retrieved from a nearby lake or a skull students use for anatomy studies.

Inspector P K Sharma of Garha police station confirmed that investigations are ongoing. While police visited the site to locate the skull depicted in the video, they were unsuccessful. Additional inquiries are underway to shed light on the skull's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

