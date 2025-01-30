Left Menu

Goa Shifts School Academic Year Start to April

The Government of Goa announced a change in the academic calendar for Classes 6 to 12, starting the school year in April instead of June. This will affect all schools, including those without government aid. Classes will begin operating under a new schedule aimed at adjusting to seasonal weather conditions.

30-01-2025
In a significant shift in the academic calendar, the Goa government announced on Thursday that the school year for Classes 6 to 12 will now begin in April, rather than the traditional start in June.

According to a circular issued by Director of Education Shailesh Zingade, this change will come into effect from the academic year 2025-26 across all schools, including those receiving government aid and those that don't. Classes will initially be held until 11.30 am throughout April to accommodate the shift.

Schools will then observe a summer vacation from May 1 to June 3, with regular classes resuming on June 4, following the conventional timetable, according to the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

