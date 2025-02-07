Supreme Court Dismisses Plea to Redo NEET-PG 2024 AIQ Round 3

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed to cancel and re-conduct the All India Quota (AIQ) round 3 of NEET-PG 2024 counselling. The decision was made by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran.

The court acted based on arguments presented by the National Medical Commission (NMC) counsel, who contended that changing the counselling schedule could have widespread implications across states, as students had already participated in those sessions. The bench mentioned that supporting the petition could lead to further claims.

The petitioners, who qualified for the NEET-PG 2024, argued that round 3 AIQ counselling began before the state's round 2 counselling finished, leading to some ineligible candidates registering and taking seats. Despite the grievance related to the counselling timeline, the court dismissed the plea to revise the AIQ round 3 schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)