Empowering Future Leaders: Meritorious Students Embark on International Academic Tour

In a bid to offer global exposure to students, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched an educational tour sending 50 meritorious students on an 11-day journey to Cambodia and Singapore. This initiative, flagged off from his official residence, aims to immerse students in historical, cultural, and technological sectors of both nations.

Sukhu, emphasizing the significance of such exposure, distributed tablets and travel kits to the students, recounting his own initial visit to Delhi during his college days. He urged them to dream big, advocating that dedication and hard work can turn any aspiration into reality. With a commitment to support orphaned children, the chief minister reaffirmed the state's pledge to cover their education and welfare needs until the age of 27.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted the significant improvements in budget utilization under the current government compared to the previous administration. He mentioned that Cambodia, with its rich historical backdrop including the world's largest Hindu temple, was chosen to enhance the students' learning experience. Plans for future global tours and improved educational schemes were also discussed, marking a promising trajectory for educational reform.

