CBSE Plans Twice-Yearly Class-10 Board Exams by 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced draft norms to implement twice-yearly Class-10 board exams, a move set to start in 2026. Officials confirmed that public feedback on the proposal is being sought until March 9.

According to the draft norms, the examinations will be split into two phases. The first will run from February 17 to March 6, and the second from May 5 to 20. Both exams will cover the full syllabus, with students taking them at the same designated centers.

The exams, part of the new National Education Policy (NEP), aim to reduce the high-stakes nature of board examinations and allow students two opportunities to pass each year. The exam fees will be higher and collected upfront. This dual-exam model will eliminate the need for special examinations, officials noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)