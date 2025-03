Campus Turmoil: Striking Tensions at Jadavpur University

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee displays significant restraint amidst rising tensions at Jadavpur University, as per TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh.

The agitation escalated when Education Minister Bratya Basu faced an attack during his campus visit, amid demands for students' union elections, raising concerns over the university's standing.

This unrest, marked by Basu's alleged injury, highlights political provocations, with CPI(M) denouncing TMC's statements, thus reflecting broader political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)