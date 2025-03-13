Left Menu

Chitkara University Hosts ANVESHAN 2024-25, A Convergence of Global Young Innovators

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:49 IST
Chitkara University in Punjab successfully hosted the much-anticipated international student convention, ANVESHAN 2024-25, from March 10 to 11, 2025. The event was a bustling hub where bright minds from across India came together to showcase their innovative projects and exchange groundbreaking ideas.

The convention was inaugurated by Dr. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University. They both underscored the critical role of nurturing innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration in academia to ensure a progressive future in education and research.

On its second day, Dr. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU, joined in honoring the winners, with international projects also shining, notably one from France. The event epitomized global inclusion, forging Chitkara University's commitment to global partnerships and creativity in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

