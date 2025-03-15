Financial Struggles Strip Jadavpur University of 'Institute of Eminence' Status

Jadavpur University faces national scrutiny after reportedly losing its prestigious 'Institute of Eminence' status due to financial constraints. The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) responded to a report revealing that the varsity's budget was significantly reduced, resulting in the rejection of its revised proposal by the Empowered Experts Committee of the Centre.

The report, brought to light in Parliament by Union MoS Education Sukanta Majumdar, detailed the budget reduction from Rs 3,299 crore to Rs 606 crore, urging the University Grants Commission (UGC) to delist Jadavpur from the IoE list. The financial predicament is partly attributed to the West Bengal government's apparent unwillingness to match the Central funding offer.

Protests have erupted on campus, intensifying after state Education Minister Bratya Basu's visit ended in confrontation and alleged injuries. The university community, united under JUTA's banner, is pressing for the return of 75% of the appeal fee and for measures to resolve this funding crisis, ensuring the university regains its exalted status.

(With inputs from agencies.)