Left Menu

Uttarakhand Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Madrasas

Authorities in Uttarakhand are intensifying measures against illegal madrasas, sealing 15 religious schools in Sitarganj and Kashipur. Led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravindra Bisht and Circle Officer Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, the crackdown targets unregistered madrasas lacking necessary documentation. Earlier this month, 15 madrasas were sealed in Dehradun district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:43 IST
Uttarakhand Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Madrasas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a continued crackdown on illegal madrasas, authorities in Uttarakhand intensified their efforts on Tuesday by sealing 15 religious schools located in Sitarganj and Kashipur.

The operations were conducted in the presence of a substantial police force, with leadership provided by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravindra Bisht and Circle Officer Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, officials confirmed.

A total of twelve madrasas in Kashipur and three in Sitarganj were sealed as part of this ongoing action, according to Bisht, who noted that the schools were not registered with the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and lacked essential documentation. Earlier in the month, a similar action resulted in the closure of 15 madrasas in Dehradun district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025