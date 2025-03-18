Uttarakhand Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Madrasas
Authorities in Uttarakhand are intensifying measures against illegal madrasas, sealing 15 religious schools in Sitarganj and Kashipur. Led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravindra Bisht and Circle Officer Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, the crackdown targets unregistered madrasas lacking necessary documentation. Earlier this month, 15 madrasas were sealed in Dehradun district.
In a continued crackdown on illegal madrasas, authorities in Uttarakhand intensified their efforts on Tuesday by sealing 15 religious schools located in Sitarganj and Kashipur.
The operations were conducted in the presence of a substantial police force, with leadership provided by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravindra Bisht and Circle Officer Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, officials confirmed.
A total of twelve madrasas in Kashipur and three in Sitarganj were sealed as part of this ongoing action, according to Bisht, who noted that the schools were not registered with the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and lacked essential documentation. Earlier in the month, a similar action resulted in the closure of 15 madrasas in Dehradun district.
(With inputs from agencies.)
