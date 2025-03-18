Left Menu

Controversy Over Halted Laptop Distribution Scheme Sparks Assembly Debate

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, a debate ensued over the alleged abrupt halt of a laptop distribution scheme initiated by the AIADMK in 2011. Former IT Minister R B Udayakumar claimed that over 51 lakh laptops were distributed under the scheme, which was discontinued by the current DMK government. State Law Minister S Regupathy contradicted, saying the scheme stopped during the AIADMK's term.

Updated: 18-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:29 IST
An intense debate erupted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday when R B Udayakumar, deputy leader of the opposition AIADMK, accused the current DMK government of halting a laptop distribution scheme for students, which was launched by the AIADMK in 2011. Udayakumar, a former IT Minister, claimed that 51 lakh laptops had been distributed to students, but the initiative was recently discontinued.

Countering Udayakumar's claims, State Law Minister S Regupathy reminded the Assembly that the scheme was stopped during the AIADMK's own tenure. The debate took place during discussions surrounding the state Budget for 2025-26, where Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced a new scheme to provide laptops or tablets to 20 lakh college students, with a budget of Rs 2,000 crore.

Further controversy arose when AIADMK legislator Pon Jayaseelan humorously critiqued the Agriculture Budget for seemingly neglecting his constituency, Gudalur. He joked about the omission, drawing a parallel to DMK's past criticisms of the Union Budget. Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam countered with details about a new welfare scheme for hill area farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

