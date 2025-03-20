Rajasthan Rebrands University Titles with Traditional Indian Flair

The Rajasthan Assembly has passed the Rajasthan Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill that seeks to incorporate traditional Indian nomenclature in its universities. This move will see vice-chancellors renamed as 'kulgurus' and pro-vice-chancellors as 'pratikulgurus' in the Hindi language version of university titles.

Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa emphasized the importance of aligning with India's ancient 'Guru-Shishya Parampara'. The bill's provisions will apply to all 32 government-funded universities in Rajasthan, while maintaining English titles. However, during the debate, opposition figures voiced concerns over the representation of local individuals in these roles.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully noted that only a minority of vice chancellors are from Rajasthan, with a significant number hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Independent legislator Ravindra Singh Bhati alleged corruption in appointments, and concerns about unpaid salaries and unfilled positions were also brought forward. Despite these debates, the amendment bill was passed by voice vote.

