Left Menu

Delhi Government and Centre Join Forces for Sikh Youth Skill Empowerment

The Delhi government's deal with the Centre, allocating Rs 100 crore for Sikh youth skill development, aims to boost job opportunities. Led by DSGMC, the initiative targets 31,000 youth initially, with plans for expansion, focusing on workforce participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 19:14 IST
Delhi Government and Centre Join Forces for Sikh Youth Skill Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has inked a significant agreement with the central government, allocating a substantial Rs 100 crore aimed at boosting job prospects for Sikh youth through skill development. This collaboration, hailed as a progressive step, comes under the management of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), as stated by Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following the signing ceremony, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Sirsa undertook a spiritual visit to a local gurdwara to seek blessings, marking the start of this noteworthy initiative. Sirsa announced that Sikh students eager to enhance their skills in various fields can avail themselves of training opportunities facilitated by the DSGMC.

Union Minister Rijiju revealed that the program is poised to initially benefit 31,000 youth, with a vision to widen its reach in due course. This initiative primarily aims to bolster employment and increase participation in the workforce among young individuals from the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025