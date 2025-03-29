Delhi Government and Centre Join Forces for Sikh Youth Skill Empowerment

The Delhi government has inked a significant agreement with the central government, allocating a substantial Rs 100 crore aimed at boosting job prospects for Sikh youth through skill development. This collaboration, hailed as a progressive step, comes under the management of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), as stated by Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following the signing ceremony, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Sirsa undertook a spiritual visit to a local gurdwara to seek blessings, marking the start of this noteworthy initiative. Sirsa announced that Sikh students eager to enhance their skills in various fields can avail themselves of training opportunities facilitated by the DSGMC.

Union Minister Rijiju revealed that the program is poised to initially benefit 31,000 youth, with a vision to widen its reach in due course. This initiative primarily aims to bolster employment and increase participation in the workforce among young individuals from the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)