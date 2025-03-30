Tragedy Strikes Utkal University: Student Found Dead

In a tragic incident unfolding at Utkal University, the body of postgraduate student Tapas Ranjan Nayak was discovered in a pool of blood inside the hostel premises on Sunday morning.

Authorities suggest that the second-year Philosophy student may have fallen from the roof of the Madhusudan Chhatrabas hostel. However, the exact cause of the fall remains undetermined as police continue their investigation.

Officers from the Sahid Nagar police station promptly arrived at the scene and arranged for the body to be transported to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are working diligently to ascertain whether the fall resulted from an accidental slip or involved foul play.

